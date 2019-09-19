Police will not pursue individuals who initially ‘leaked’ intimate pics of Dundee women

Police have closed the investigation into the nude pictures scandal where intimate images of dozens of woman were published online.

That is despite confirming that Alastair Ferguson, who was prosecuted for circulating the images at Dundee Sheriff Court earlier this month, was not sent any of the pictures directly.

It means police will not pursue those who may have shared the images of the women in the first instance.

Ferguson, of Reres Road, pleaded guilty to causing the women fear and alarm by uploading images and creating an online link for them to be viewed.

He shared the images to a storage application from a computer at Dundee and Angus College’s Kingsway campus on March 12.

Following the conclusion of the case, the Tele asked Police Scotland whether any of the victims of the leak had sent the pictures directly to Ferguson.

A spokeswoman said: “It can be confirmed none of the identified victims sent images to Mr Ferguson directly.”

And when asked if the force would investigate the individual cases and pursue the root cause of the leak, the spokeswoman added: “This was a lengthy, complex inquiry with a large number of victims which has resulted in a successful prosecution and the inquiry is now concluded.”

Earlier this month, one of the 29 victims of the mass leak, revealed to the Tele she was still being taunted with her own photos by online trolls.

The teen mother, who did not want to be named, said trolls continued to send her own photos to her having saved them from the leak.

One sicko said they were sending her the pictures as a “reminder”.

The teen said she was pressured by an abusive ex-partner to send naked photos. At first, she felt like a “horrible mum” when the pictures re-emerged on March 12.

She said at the time: “Sending photos like this is something people do when they’re young and experimenting but I never expected them to be leaked. I’ll never send anything ever again.

“I hope younger girls don’t do the same thing, even though everyone does it now. They need to see that as soon as they send it to someone, it is out of their hands.”

Ferguson, of Reres Road, will be sentenced next month after admitting uploading the hoard of pictures to Mega.nz in March.