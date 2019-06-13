Police warning as five-figure sum of money stolen from Perth pensioner by fake ‘Sky engineer’

Police Scotland are warning residents in Tayside to be vigilant after a bogus workman incident in Perth yesterday.

Around 2.45pm, a man posing as a Sky engineer called at the home address of a 70-year-old woman in Perth requesting access to run an external cable down from her balcony.

He was in her flat for five minutes and engaged the victim in conversation.

It is understood that another person has entered the flat whilst the victim was speaking with the man, and stole a five figure sum of money from another room.

Officers have carried out door-to-door enquiries and established the man had called at other homes in the block.

Inspector Jon Anton said: “This is a despicable crime and the victim is receiving support from local officers. Very often it is the home addresses of the elderly and more vulnerable members of the community that they target.

“Often criminals of this type operate in small teams of two or three. Be suspicious of anyone cold calling at your door offering to do work, or to fix a problem you have no prior knowledge of.

“If someone calls claiming to be a workman of any description, demand to see their identification – genuine workmen will not object and should have appropriate ID.

“In some circumstances it may be wise to make them wait outside and contact the company or organisation they claim to be with for verification.

“We would also advise that people do not keep large sums of money at home.

“If, for whatever reason, your suspicions are not satisfied, do not let that caller in. Shut the door and call the police.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 2536 of June 12 or speak to any police officers.

Alternatively if you have any information about the incident you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form at crimestoppers-uk.org.