Police warning as Dundee couple in their 80s and 90s conned by bogus workmen

A Broughty Ferry couple aged 84 and 91 have been targetted by bogus workmen and conned out of £400.

On Monday March 25, two men attended at an address in Redcastle Crescent and arranged to do some work on a garden wall for the elderly couple.

The couple paid £400 cash up front, and the “workmen” then proceeded to do about 20 minutes of minor cosmetic work to the wall which was of poor quality and incomplete, and then left.

In another incident a few days earlier in a street nearby a resident was door-stepped by a group of four men and agreed to have them work on his driveway, which he paid them £4,000 in cash for.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “This work was also of a poor standard and appeared incomplete, although no formal complaint has been made regarding this.

“We have had further reports of this group attending at doors in the area and offering to do work, without being taken on.

“Bogus workmen often operate in a certain manner, where they will target areas with high levels of elderly residents, knock on the door and offer services on walls, drives, roofs etc.

“They will often ask for money up front, and may even have fliers or pamphlets that look quite professional and legit.”

The advice offered by Police is:

Do not feel pressurised into agreeing immediate work. Never listen to scare stories and beware of traders who suddenly appear after storms, floods or even snow and avoid claims that a low price is only available if you sign up right away.

Do not pay cash up front. Never pay for work before it is completed and don’t hand over large sums of money.

Do shop around if you decide you need work done. Get a minimum of three quotes from reputable traders.

Why not consider your local council’s Trusted Trader Scheme – which is administered by the Trading Standards Department and can provide details of reliable local traders to carry out work around your home or garden.

Do report them. Don’t ever feel embarrassed if you feel you have been the victim of doorstep crime.

If you feel threatened, unsafe or suspicious of a caller then contact police immediately on 999.

If you see something suspicious in your area or want more advice on doorstep crime than contact police on 101, taking note of descriptions of people and vehicles used where possible.

You can also contact police anonymously through the Crimestoppers number on 0800 555 111.

If anyone attends at your door and you feel unsure or unsafe, do not answer it and contact police.

More advice at: scotland.police.uk