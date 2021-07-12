Police warning after series of thefts and break-ins across Angus

Police in Angus are investigating a number of thefts, attempted thefts and break-ins reported recently.

Over the last week, two cars were stolen and later recovered.

Numerous other cars and buildings were broken into, with some property stolen as well.

In the early hours of the morning on Saturday July 10, a blue Volvo S40 car was stolen from Denhead Of Arbirlot near Arbroath. It was later recovered in Dundee.

Between July 1 and 10, a green Mercedes 4×4 Unimog was stolen from an outbuilding in Mains Of Panmure in Monikie.

The stolen vehicle was seen being driven around Dundee on the Saturday evening before being recovered the following morning in the Strathmartine area.

Vehicles and buildings entered

Between 12.10am and 1am on Sunday, two cars and an outbuilding in Kirkbuddo were illegally accessed. However nothing was reported stolen.

That same morning vehicles and buildings at North Downiemuir and Downieken in the Newbigging area were entered, with nothing stolen. A Land Rover was also broken into near Pitairlie Smiddy and a wallet and purse were stolen.

Around 3am on Sunday, two vehicles on Panmure Road in Monikie were entered.

Property was stolen from one vehicle.

Police warn public

PC Stewart Ramsay from Carnoustie Police Office has asked residents to report any information to help catch the thieves.

He said: “We would like to identify the occupants of a dark coloured hatchback car with a loud exhaust that was seen in these areas during the early hours of Sunday 11th.

“If anyone in these areas has private CCTV or dashcam footage please contact us.”

PC Ramsay also warned residents to take extra care to secure their property and report anything suspicious.

“We would like to remind residents to ensure their houses, vehicles and outbuildings are secured properly,” he said.

“Don’t leave keys on open display within your house. If you disturb anyone in or on your property that have no reasonable cause to be there, phone 999 immediately.

“Give us as much information as you can, especially descriptions of people or vehicles, and any direction of travel if known.”

Anyone with information relating to these crimes should call 101 or call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. The reference is incident 0832 of July 10.