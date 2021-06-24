A plea has been made to Fife beachgoers to check the tide so they don’t get stranded and have to escape via railway tracks.

When the tide comes in at Burntisland beach, often the only way out is up the embankment leading to the railway, leading to fears someone will be injured or killed.

British Transport Police said 19 trespassing incidents on the east coast main line at Burntisland were recorded last year.

Summer dangers

BTP inspector Bryan O’Neill said: “As the school holidays approach, we’re expecting to see more incidents in this area.

“There have been incidents of trespassing on the east coast main line where people go for a walk on the shore, end up trapped by the tide and try to escape by climbing up the embankment then onto the railway.

“The railway is full of hidden dangers.

“Too many times we have seen the tragic consequences of people ignoring the warnings about trespassing on the railway and taking risks that have resulted in terrible injuries or death.

“This is why we want to urge the public to check the tide times before venturing out along the beach so that they don’t end up trapped by the tide and then put themselves in more danger by trespassing on the railway.”

BTP and Network Rail run a safety campaign, You Vs Train, which shows the potentially fatal consequences of trespassing on the railway.

“Passengers continue to be our eyes and ears,” said Mr O’Neill.

Check tide times

HM Coastguard advises checking tide times alongside weather conditions before setting out to the Fife beach.

They ask locals not to use the railway route as a last resort.

Individuals who find themselves in trouble can call 999 and ask for the coastguard.

Daily tide times can be found here.

Locals can also find tidal information by asking their Harbour Master, tourist information centre, or from some seaside resorts and shops.

Crimes and concerns can be reported to BTP by texting 61016.