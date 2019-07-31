Police warn motorists could face ‘significant disruption’ on A90 following van fire

Police have said motorists could face “significant disruption” on the A90 dual carriageway following a van fire.

The incident took place one and a half miles south of Forfar on the southbound lane, at around 3.45pm.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the vehicle was “well-alight”.

Van on fire a90 south near Forfar so the roads shut that side pic.twitter.com/r85wX8tQsb — ig: ellisrachael_ (@ellisscarffx) July 31, 2019

Two appliances were dispatched from Forfar, with one hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus used.

Police have warned motorists to drive with caution.

VAN ON FIRE A90 BETWEEN FORFAR AND DUNDEE A van is on fire beside the S/B A90 about 7 miles north of Dundee. Smoke is affecting both carriageways and there is potential for significant disruption. Please be aware and drive with caution. pic.twitter.com/mAKq2LcXfC — TaysidePolice (@TaysidePolice) July 31, 2019

No casualties have been recorded by the emergency services.