Police warn motorists could face ‘significant disruption’ on A90 following van fire

by Frances Rougvie
July 31, 2019, 4:31 pm Updated: July 31, 2019, 5:10 pm

Police have said motorists could face “significant disruption” on the A90 dual carriageway following a van fire.

The incident took place one and a half miles south of Forfar on the southbound lane, at around 3.45pm.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the vehicle was “well-alight”.

Two appliances were dispatched from Forfar, with one hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus used.

Police have warned motorists to drive with caution.

 

No casualties have been recorded by the emergency services.

