Police warn garage owners and autoparts traders after premium car tyre scam leaves sellers ‘significantly’ out of pocket

Police have issued a warning to garage owners and autoparts traders after a scam involving the fraudulent purchase of premium car tyres has appeared across Tayside.

Incidents of this nature have been reported to police at premises in Auchterarder and Kirriemuir whilst similar incidents have also been reported further afield in Aberdeenshire.

The scam involves a person contacting a garage or trader and asking to buy expensive sets of tyres for higher-end cars.

The businesses usually receives a call from a mobile number, and a foreign sounding male requests to place an order for tyres, which is then paid for buy a credit card.

The tyres are ordered for collection only, or a fitted appointment is made but is then cancelled, and the tyres collected.

The tyres are then collected by a man who is usually in a rental van, which police say could potentially be a paid courier, who is unaware of the scam.

After the tyres are collected the payment is withdrawn from the sellers account as the credit cards used are actually stolen and the seller is then left significantly out of pocket.

A police spokesperson said: “We would like to ask all garages and tyre sellers / fitters to be aware of this scam, and to contact us on 101 if you receive a suspicious order of this type.

“If you have any doubts as to the credibility of a potential buyer, do not allow the sale to go through.

“For further information and advice, email taysidepreventionsandinterventions@scotland.pnn.police.uk.”