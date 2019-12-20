Police ‘very pleased’ as missing woman last seen in Dundee traced after four days

A woman missing for five days has been found safe and well, Police Scotland have confirmed.

Rachel McKinney, 33, also known as Rachel Connor, was last seen arriving at Dundee’s Union Street at 12.45am on December 16, having boarded a bus heading towards the city at Edinburgh Airport at 11.45pm on December 15.

A number of appeals for information were made on social media and in the press by police in attempts to trace her.

Today, a spokesman from Tayside’s D Division said: “We are very pleased to confirm that missing person Rachel McKinney has been traced safe and well this afternoon.

“Thanks to everyone who shared / retweeted our appeals for information, and to all who contacted us with info. Your help is hugely appreciated.”