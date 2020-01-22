Police vehicles and council property damaged in a ‘weekend of mayhem’ in Lochee

A teenager was arrested after police vehicles were damaged in Adamson Court at the weekend.

The 14-year-old will be reported to the relevant authorities by police after residents described being left stunned after “rampaging youths” damaged the concierge’s office within the tower block.

Police Scotland confirmed three of their vehicles were damaged in the incident along with other cars parked in the vicinity.

A pensioner, who declined to be named, confirmed she and another neighbour had contacted the police after hearing glass smashing on Friday evening.

She said: “It is disgusting what happened here over the weekend, there was blood on the ground floor when I came out the next day.

“I saw the concierge’s office was all smashed up as well. I contacted the police because I was concerned by all the noise initially.”

© Supplied

It was claimed bricks had been thrown at the police vehicles before items, including a kettle and computer monitor, were stolen from the concierge’s office.

One member of staff at Adamson Court was attempting to tidy up the area yesterday while the damaged window frame had also been covered up.

It is understood police were initially in the area for a separate matter before the vehicles were damaged.

Another man, who lives in Adamson Court, said he saw a number of youths running between Adamson Court and Elder’s Court during the rammy.

He added: “It was a night of mayhem. There were youths chasing others into Elder’s Court but there appeared to be a number of separate incidents that happened in quick succession on Friday.”

Another resident said: “I walked up the tower block and there was blood smeared on one of the windows.

“I went onto level one and there was smashed doors left, right and centre. I’m not sure if that was connected to what went on at the weekend or not but you wouldn’t put your worst enemy in here.

“The concierge was tidying up all the damage that had been caused but I’m sickened by all this and what have they gotten out of it, a kettle and a monitor? It’s ridiculous.”

Dundee City Council confirmed it has “identified perpetrators” in connection with the matter.

A spokesman for Police Scotland added: “Police Scotland was made aware of a disturbance at Adamson Court in Dundee shortly before 11.30pm on Friday, 17 January.

“A number of vehicles were damaged during the incident, including three Police Scotland vehicles

“A 14-year-old male has been arrested and will be reported to the relevant authorities.”