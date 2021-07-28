Police used PAVA spray to halt raging Dundee man who smashed up cars with a cricket bat

A man used a cricket bat to smash the windscreens of four cars during a violent rampage in Dundee.

Police had to spray Kevin Kimmet as he charged at officers with the weapon during the disturbance in Menzieshill.

Kimmet, who has mental health issues, reacted furiously after discovering that his home had been vandalised, Dundee Sheriff Court was told.

A sheriff released Kimmet from custody on Wednesday and ordered him to be assessed at the Carseview Centre.

Shocked onlookers

Horrified residents on Thurso Crescent looked out of their windows just before 11pm to see Kimmet shouting while clutching the cricket bat.

“One witness saw the accused running at his Renault Captur and smash the rear windscreen,” fiscal depute Lora Apostolova said.

“He was then seen to smash several windscreens of vehicles. The witness went out to challenge the accused.

“Another witness also went out and the accused pointed the bat and shouted at her to stay back.”

Kimmet then used the back to smash the front windscreen of her blue Suzuki car. Another witness returning home in a taxi arrived to find Kimmet striking cars while challenging people to fight.

Other residents came out of their homes to try and usher Kimmet away before police arrived at 11.05pm.

‘You sound like the devil’

Kimmet, 37, was found walking on the road at the junction with Charleston Drive, still holding the cricket bat.

Ms Apostolova added: “He swung the bat above his head and shouted at the officers. Assistance was requested and the accused was still shouting ‘come on then’.

“The accused then ran at them with the bat and PAVA spray was used which had an immediate effect.”

Kimmet was handcuffed to the ground and told officers following his arrest: “You sound like a devil.”

Appearing from custody, Kimmet admitted smashing the rear windscreen of a Renault Captur, the front windscreen of a blue Suzuki, the rear windscreen and passenger window of a grey Volkswagen Golf along with the front and rear windscreens of a white Audi A1 on June 5.

He also admitted repeatedly shouting, swearing, challenging people and police officers to fight as well as charging at police while brandishing a cricket bat.

Solicitor Theo Finlay said Kimmet had been diagnosed with a personality disorder as well as suffering from PTSD, depression and anxiety.

He told the court: “The immediate catalyst to this incident was the damage to his property but it was the underlying mental health difficulties that he had which resulted in this extreme behaviour.

“He has had an extremely difficult time on remand in Perth Prison. He is displaying acute paranoid symptoms and is quite unwell at present.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence on Kimmet, of Lansdowne Square, until next month for social work reports to be prepared.

He was released on bail with conditions to attend Carseview for an assessment and follow any medical advice or treatment.