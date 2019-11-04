Police use metal detectors and sniffer dogs to uncover weapons and drugs in Dundee

Police Scotland has thanked members of the public for their co-operation during Operation Frankie, aimed at deterring people from carrying drugs and weapons in Dundee.

The operation, which involved police using metal detectors and drug detection dogs at the weekend, is aimed at reducing potential violence and keeping the public safe.

Dundee City Centre’s Inspector Kerry Lynch said: “We are delighted to report that there were no arrests or substantial recoveries made over the course of the weekend as a direct result of Operation Frankie checks, which shows that the vast majority of people in Dundee who go out to enjoy themselves at the weekend are heeding our safety messages, and only want to have a good time and be safe.

“We will be continuing with this operation, conducting unobtrusive checks using metal detectors and drug detection dogs in the run-up to Christmas, to ensure that the upcoming festivities can be enjoyed by everyone.

“Also, I would like to thank the staff and licensees for working with us, and to the members of the public who were checked by officers for their co-operation and understanding. Your assistance is very much appreciated.”

Licensed premises around the city centre were visited by uniformed officers to ensure licence conditions were being met, and also to provide reassurance and assistance to the public and staff.

Officers and drug detection dogs checked patrons entering some premises for weapons and drugs.

Dundee Local Area Commander Chief Inspector David McIntosh said: “The vast majority of people going out at the weekend will be well behaved and intent on having a good time, and we want to ensure that they can do so.

“Operations such as Frankie enable us to engage with the public and licensees to help keep everyone safe.

“Any checks or searches will be quick and unobtrusive, and will not hold you up or detract from your enjoyment of your evening.

“Anyone found in possession of drugs or weapons, or intent on causing disruption and disorder, will be dealt with appropriately.”