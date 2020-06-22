Police urge youths to come forward after park bench set on fire in Arbroath

Police are appealing for information after a park bench was set on fire in Arbroath.

The bench was set on fire some time between 7pm and 7.15pm on June 4, at Cliffburn Community Park on Abbottsford Road.

The fire was safely extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no one was injured.

Constable Scott Roberts, of Arbroath Police Station, said: “There were four youths wearing hooded tops seen in the area at the time of the incident and we would urge the youths or anyone who was in the area at the time to contact police.

“Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3834 of Thursday, 4 June.”