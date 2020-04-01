Police urge young man to come forward after several people witness assault in Arbroath

Police are urging a young man to come forward after several people witnessed him being assaulted in Arbroath.

The incident took place in Barngreen at 1.30pm on March 31.

Officers have said he was assaulted by a man who had short hair, was of heavy build and was driving a silver car.

Police Constable Stephen Adam said: “Several people witnessed this young man being assaulted and I would appeal to him to come forward so we can ensure his wellbeing.

“We are also carrying out enquiries into the incident to establish the man responsible. If you were in the area at the time and witnessed the assault, please get in touch with Police Scotland on 101 quoting 1583 of Wednesday 31 March.”