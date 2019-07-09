Police urge public to remain vigilant following use of counterfeit bank notes in Tayside shops

Police have issued a warning to the public following the use of counterfeit bank notes in Tayside shops.

The notes are Bank of England £50 notes which “look and feel genuine” and are “high quality fakes”.

Officers have said that they are missing some of the key security features but do pass a cursory inspection to the untrained eye.

They have the serial numbers UH96 308124 and DG44 012699.

In a recent incident, two of these notes were tendered by three men with Irish accents who were driving a long wheelbase white van.

While within the shop all three men spoke quickly, as if to “distract” staff.

Each of them purchased less than £10 worth of goods before paying with a £50 note, each of which was subsequently found to be a fake.

A post on the Police Scotland Facebook page said: “If you work in a shop or store and are ever passed a bank note you are unsure of, you are perfectly entitled to refuse to accept it.

“If a person tendering a note you are unhappy with becomes abusive or aggressive, call us immediately.”