Police urge people to ‘check gardens and outbuildings’ in search for missing Arbroath man

Police are continuing their appeal for information about a man who went missing from his home in Arbroath on Monday.

Bailey Mearns, also known as Bailey Menmuir, was last seen at his home on Strathairlie Avenue where he lives with a friend.

The friend saw Bailey before going to sleep at around midnight, but did not see him the morning after.

Liam Bell, a close friend of Bailey, said: “We thought he might have been on his way to work in Aberdeen, but we contacted them and they confirmed that he definitely hadn’t been at work at all.

“I know Bailey and he’s always a chirpy and always up for a laugh guy, but sometimes he’s not totally there.

“I’m honestly just praying that he hasn’t done anything stupid and gets home safe and sound.”

Inspector Gary Aitken from Arbroath Police Station said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Bailey as time passes, we just want to make sure that he is safe and well.

“This evening we will be conducting door to door enquiries and carrying out searches around the Strathairlie Avenue area.

“I would also ask residents in Arbroath to check their gardens and outbuildings in case he has taken shelter there.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen Bailey, or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.

“I would also appeal directly to Bailey himself to contact us, or a member of his family to let us know he is safe. Any information can be passed to officers on 101 quoting reference number 3711 of January 6’.