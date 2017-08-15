Police in Dundee have told parents to be considerate to other road users and pedestrians when dropping off and collecting kids at school.

Schools across the city will be a hub of activity today with children starting and returning to class after the summer holidays.

Issues have arisen at a number of council schools with parents parking on zig-zag lines and in front of people’s driveways.

The Tele previously reported concerns of locals following incidents at Clepington, Downfield, Fintry and Glebelands primary schools, to name but a few.

Today, Police Sergeant Jamie Webster, of Longhaugh Community Policing Team, hoped motorists would ‘”pay attention”.

He said: “Well it’s that time of year again, when pupils are returning to school after the summer break, much to the joy of many parents I presume.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to remind those who are dropping off or picking up children to think about road safety in around schools in Dundee.

“We realise the first day of the new school term is a busy time, with many children starting Primary 1 and parents, grand-parents and family members waving them off. Please can I ask that you consider where you park, preferably make it a distance away from the school, make this best practice for during the whole school term.

“Do not park on the zig-zag lines outside the school entrance – and be careful not to block driveways or other driver’s views of the road, particularly when parking near to junctions.

“Drivers should always reduce their speeds in response to where they are and what is around them. This is never more important than when they are on roads where children are making their way to or from school.

“Slow down when at or near to schools, stay within the speed limits and pay attention.”

Officers previously monitored the situation at some schools with drivers failing to obey road markings.