Police Scotland have appealed for information to trace a man last seen in woods in Angus.

Officers said the were “increasingly concerned” for David Keay, 50, who was last seen in Edzell Woods around midday on Sunday September 22.

David is described as 6’0″, heavy build, black curly hair, red nail polish, and was wearing white t-shirt and blue trousers.

Any person who may have knowledge of David’s whereabouts are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.