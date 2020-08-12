Police trying to trace man after person is allegedly racially abused in Perth store

Police are appealing for information after a person was allegedly racially abused in a Perth store.
The incident took place at the city’s Home Bargains store at around 10.50am on August 8.
A customer waiting at the checkout had cause to ask the person behind them to move back as they were standing right next to them, contrary to current Covid-19 safety guidelines.
This person then allegedly racially abused the complainer.
Police are now looking to trace a white man described as being his 40s, between 5ft 5in and 5ft 7in, and of medium build.
He had short grey hair, was wearing a grey hooded top with black panels, grey jogging bottoms and dark shoes.
CCTV footage captured at the scene also show the man to be wearing a black face mask.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101.
