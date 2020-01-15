Police trying to trace man, 80, reported missing from home in Scone

Police in Scone are trying to trace an 80-year-old man reported missing from his home.

Christopher Russell was last seen on January 11 but has been within his home address since then.

He is described as having white/grey hair, a bushy white beard and speaks with an English accent.

Officers have said that they don’t have a description of what he may be wearing but “he walks with a distinctive stoop and uses a trolley or walking frame to help with his mobility”.

He is known to travel and relevant checks are being made with local bus companies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.