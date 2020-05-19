Police trying to trace Dundee woman missing since yesterday, with concerns over medication

Police Scotland are appealing for assistance in tracing a woman missing from Dundee, with fears she may not have medication with her.

Danielle Alexander, 34, was last seen around 1.45pm yesterday, May 18, in the Menzieshill area of the city.

She is described as about 5ft 4, medium build, she has blonde hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a yellow rain jacket and light blue jeggings.

© Supplied

Police believe that she may be in the company of friends somewhere in the city, however she has a medical condition for which she requires medication and she is not thought to have this with her.

If you have any information that could help police trace Danielle, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.