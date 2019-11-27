Police trying to trace 81-year-old man last seen walking over Perth Bridge

Police are trying to trace an 81-year-old man last seen in the early hours of this morning in Perth.

James Yule was last seen walking over Perth Bridge, heading towards an address in Connacher Court on Isla Road, at around 4.15am.

He failed to arrive at his home and was reported missing to the police.

The pensioner is described as being around 5ft 1in and of slim build. He has white hair, a white beard and wears glasses. When last seen, he was wearing a green coloured coat and dark coloured trousers.

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage from around the area for any sightings of James.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for James as he is vulnerable and has gone missing before.

“Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen James, or who has any information or knowledge as to his whereabouts to contact them at Perth Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 0983 of 27 November, 2019.”