Police try to trace man in Fife after missing woman is found safe and well

Police are asking for the public’s help to trace a man reported missing in Fife.

Michael Pratt was last seen at an address in Chapelhill in Kirkcaldy around 3.40am this morning, August 22.

The 45-year-old has not been in touch with family since and there are growing concerns for him.

Michael is described as white with dark hair, 5ft 8-9ins tall, unshaven, slim build with tattoos of his name and Rangers on his arms.

© Google

He may be wearing a grey and black striped hoodie with a burn mark on the lower left side.

Inspector Craig Stephen said: “Michael’s family are very worried about him and extensive enquiries are ongoing in the local area as part of efforts to trace him.

“Anyone who may have seen Michael since this time, or has information which may be relevant to our enquiries, is urged to contact us as soon as possible.”

Those with information can call Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident 0452 of August 22.

Meanwhile, a woman who was missing from the Kirkcaldy area has been traced.

Nicola O’Hara had last bee seen yesterday around 6am.

© Supplied

A spokesman said today: “We’re please to confirm that Nicola O’Hara from Kirkcaldy has been traced safe and well.

“The 30-year-old was found within the Dunfermline area at around 1.30pm today, Thursday August 22.

“Thanks to the public for their assistance with this appeal.”