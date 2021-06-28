Police treating sudden death of woman, 50, in Dundee as ‘unexplained’

Police investigating the sudden death of a woman in Dundee say it is currently “unexplained”.

Emergency services were in Thorter Row in the City Quay at around 9am on Monday.

Witnesses report seeing a number of police vehicles as well as an ambulance at the address.

Police investigating the incident later confirmed that a 50-year-old woman had died.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “Officers were called to an address in Thorter Row in Dundee at around 9am on Monday, June 28, 2021 following the sudden death of a 50-year-old woman.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, but there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”