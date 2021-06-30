Police treating death of man in Leslie as ‘unexplained’

Police in Fife are treating the death of a man found in Leslie on Tuesday as unexplained.

Officers were called to an address in Douglas Road shortly after 4.30pm following an alert from a member of the public.

The discovery was made a short time after officers gained entry to an upstairs flat.

Unexplained

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of the sudden death of a 57-year-old man at a property on Douglas Road in Leslie around 4.35pm on Tuesday, June 29.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”