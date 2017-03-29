Police in Fife are treating the petrol-bombing of two properties in Glenrothes last night as attempted murder.

The first incident happened at about 11.30pm last night, when a property in Alexander Road was reported to be alight.

The second incident happened about 10 minutes later, when it was reported that a property in Adrian Road was also on fire.

Police attended along with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and both fires were brought under control.

A 16-year-old male from the property at Adrian Road sustained serious injuries in the blaze and was taken to Edinburgh Royal Hospital for Sick Children for treatment.

A joint investigation with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is underway and police are also following several positive lines of enquiry.

Detective Chief Inspector Scott Cunningham of the CID, Fife Division said:

“This incident is being treated as attempted murder and showed a blatant disregard for the safety of a number of people and children within the local community.

“There is a significant resource from local and national policing dedicated to this investigation and we are progressing several positive lines of enquiry.

“There is absolutely no doubt that this fire could have potentially been fatal as there were several people within both properties at the time.

“I would urge anyone who was in either the Adrian Road or Alexander Road area about 11.30pm yesterday, and saw anything suspicious, to get in touch with us as soon as possible and we are particularly interested in speaking to residents who have private CCTV.”

Community Inspector Joanne McEwan of Glenrothes Police Station said:

“Incidents such as this will of course cause concern within the local community but I would urge people not to be alarmed.

“Residents will notice local officers in the area providing a visible presence over the coming days to support the community and provide reassurance.

“I would urge local people to speak to officers should they have any concerns or information that may be relevant to this incident.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 23.49 on Tuesday March 28 to attend an incident at an address on Alexander Road, Glenrothes.

“We dispatched one ambulance, a manager and our special operations response team to the incident.

“One male patient was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.”