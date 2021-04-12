Police trace driver of van involved in collision between Caputh and Dunkeld

Police have traced the driver of a white van which was involved in a collision which left a cyclist seriously injured.

The collision, which took place on Old Military Road between Caputh and Dunkeld last week, resulted in a 55-year-old cyclist being seriously injured and rushed to Ninewells hospital.

The man, who lives in Dunkeld, is said to be “critical but stable”.

There had been a police appeal to trace the van driver following the incident on the A984.

Now, police say they have found the driver of the white van but enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesman said: “The driver of the van has been traced.

“No arrests and enquiries are ongoing.”