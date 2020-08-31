Police to target Hilltown area of Dundee to battle violent, anti-social and drug-related crime

Police Scotland are to target the Hilltown area of Dundee in an attempt to battle drugs, violence and anti-social crime.

Officers will conduct a period of focussed action in and around Hilltown Terrace, including the multi-storey blocks of Hilltown, Bonnethill, Tulloch and Dallfield Courts.

The work will be carried out over the coming months and will involve partner agencies including the Crown Office.

A police spokeswoman said: “Like any area, Hilltown Terrace can experience criminality but the focus of the operation will be on violent and acquisitive crime, anti-social behaviour, disturbances and also drug-related activity.

“Local residents and members of the community might be hesitant to engage with us, however they need not fear repercussions. Officers can speak with them in complete confidence whether it be at their home, at a police office or by phone.”

Sergeant Kirsten Kiddie said: “For some time now, we have found that the Hilltown Terrace area and the multi-storey blocks have been disproportionately affected by criminal activity and anti-social behaviour.

“We will look to tackle this and reduce crime in the area. This will be ongoing, and will continue for as long as it is needed.

“Residents will see an increase in our high-profile patrolling of the area, but there will also be intelligence-led work going on behind the scenes in order to target repeat offenders and those who regularly cause problems for the local community.

“We will work with the Crown Office to ensure that arrested offenders are subject to conditions to keep out of the area.

“Extensive use of Anti-Social Behaviour Orders will be implemented to protect local residents as well. The aim of this operation is to build upon the safety of everyone living in the area and make it more peaceful and secure. Police Scotland will also intervene and guide anyone in need of help to our support partner agencies.

“But for this to work, we need the help of the local community. If you have information about criminals and their activity, or concerns for people, please let us know, or call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 with guaranteed 100% anonymity.”

