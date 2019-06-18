Police to step up patrols after reports of teens leaping between boats in Abroath

Thrill-seeking Arbroath teenagers are putting their lives at risk by leaping between boats in the town’s harbour.

Locals say youths have been clambering aboard moored vessels without the owners’ permission and then jumping from boat to boat. Police have agreed to step up foot and vehicle patrols in response to a rise in anti-social behaviour in the harbour and marina area.

Officers are working with local schools in an attempt to educate young people about the potential dangers. Council bosses are also using CCTV to try to tackle the problem.

An Angus Council spokesman said reports of anti-social behaviour from the harbour authorities were disappointing.

He said: “These incidents have been discussed at the harbour committee, and the harbour master continues to liaise closely with Police Scotland. We would urge anyone who witnesses such incidents to report them immediately to the police.

“People should be reassured that such incidents are relatively few and far between and the actions of a minority of people will not undermine the safe, open access that people and businesses enjoy at our thriving harbour.”

The response follows a number of incidents in the first half of the year.

Police are still investigating the theft of several ignition keys belonging to boats in January.

In a separate incident, a man was charged in connection with an alleged break-in at the Marina Fish and Chip Shop, where staff said an RNLI charity collection box had been taken.

A police spokeswoman said: “There have been calls that youths have been causing annoyance.”