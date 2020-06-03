Police to patrol area of Arbroath after a series of vandalisms causing ‘hundreds of pounds worth of damage’

Police are to patrol an area of Arbroath after a series of vandalisms took place overnight.

A number of polytunnels, along with crops of strawberries growing beneath them, were vandalised at East Seaton Farm some time between 7pm on June 2 and 6am on June 3.

The vandalism caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage and was not isolated to one location, with tunnels damaged at opposite ends of the farm.

Police have issued an appeal for information and said that they will be patrolling the area during the evening to deter any repetition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.