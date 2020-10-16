Police to help council patrol Dundee schools for road safety ahead of new term

Police Scotland have pledged to help Dundee pupils stay safe with a road safety campaign aimed at tackling speeding drivers and illegal parking.

Officers will be deployed to areas surrounding schools when the new term starts on Monday.

One senior councillor involved in the campaign has also urged families to park sensibly at schools and nurseries and to observe speed limits.

Roads Policing Sergeant William Strachan said: “Road safety is quite rightly a significant concern for parents in many schools and Police Scotland is fully committed to reducing incidents on our roads and working in partnership with schools to provide support where required.

“Speeding is always a top concern in any community especially near schools therefore motorists should always drive cautiously and slow-down. I would remind those who do the school run to not obstruct driveways, and do not park on zig-zag lines. Extreme caution is required when young children are in the vicinity, so please be alert.

“Preventative activity is carried out in Dundee throughout the year by Police to send a clear message about the importance of taking care when driving or walking to and from school. It is absolutely crucial that pupils, parents and motorists alike are aware of the dangers of the road and that we speak to each other to raise awareness.”

Councillor Stewart Hunter, children and families services convener, said: “I welcome this ongoing commitment from Police Scotland to our partnership to help prevent accidents on roads outside schools and nurseries.”

The Strathmartine councillor added: “I would urge families to pay particular attention to safety when it comes to parking and driving.

“Please observe the 20mph speed limits around schools and do not park illegally. Each of our schools has a Safer Route map which highlights parking zones that help cut congestion.”

For further information and advice on road safety, visit the Police Scotland website –www.scotland.police.uk – or, alternatively, the road safety charity, Brake.