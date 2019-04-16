Police to be at Dundee and Angus supermarkets to give advice on doostep scams

Police are holding two events today in Dundee and Angus to help people avoid being conned on their doorsteps.

Police will be at Asda, Milton of Craigie Dundee between 10am and 3pm and Tesco Montrose today between 9am and 11am, with information and advice to keep safe if scammers or bogus workmen come to your door.

All are welcome to go along and have a chat.

For further information, visit the Police Scotland website.

Dundee City Council’s Trading Standards has also posted advice on its Twitter feed.