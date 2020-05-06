Police thank teens who came to the rescue of escapee horses outside Carnoustie

Two teenagers came to the rescue of a pair of escapee horses close to a dual carriageway on Monday night – earning them thanks from the local police force.

Cousins Jessica Murray, 17, and Rebekah Walker, 13, were returning home from tending to their own horses at Conchies just outside Carnoustie on Monday evening.

The girls were on their bikes when they came across the horses on Carlogie Road, running loose after escaping from the field.

Jessica said: “Because we have horses of our own we decided to stop to try to help because we are used to handling them.

“There were two people already trying to help the horses but I’m not sure they really knew how to handle them.

“There was also a police officer there who must have been called out because he too was trying to assist catching them.

“We were really worried because the horses were pretty close to the dual carriageway and we were scared they would head in that direction.

“They were also heading for a field with polytunnels and we were worried they would get caught up in those and get spooked.”

By using a dog lead and even their own jumpers, the girls were finally able to get hold of the horses and get them back to safety.

Jessica added: “It took us about an hour but finally we got them and were able to get them secured in a field. By that time someone had contacted the owners and they had arrived.”

PC Ian Campbell was the officer called to help and praised the girls for their efforts.

He said: “I was asked to attend Carlogie Road due to two horses broken out of their field and running close to the A92. When I got there a woman and her daughter pointed me in the direction of the horses.

“There were also two young girls who had been passing by trying to stop them running onto the main road from the open field

“The girls were amazing and did so well stopping the horses from potentially getting seriously hurt on the main road.

“I didn’t get a chance to properly say thank you to these girls. They made my job so much easier as I’m not a horse person. The girls should be proud of themselves and so should their parents.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland added: “We were called shortly before 7pm and the horses were safe by 7.40pm.”