Police tell public ‘not to approach’ Fife motorcyclist missing for more than a month

Police have ramped up a bid to find a Fife motorcyclist missing for more than a month.

Robert Clark from Inverkeithing was last seen in the village of Lumphinnans at around 8.45pm on Sunday, November 15.

Members of the public have again been warned “not to approach” the 58-year-old, who also goes by the names “Rab” and “Sparky”.

He was last seen riding his black and red Honda CBR 600 motorbike, registration SF51 FYT.

Officers have investigated sightings of him in both West Fife and Edinburgh in the past month.

Mr Clark is described as white, around 5ft 9in with a slim build and has very short dark/greying hair with a goatee. However police say he may now be clean-shaven.

He normally wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black motorcycle jacket with green inlays, black jeans, brown boots and a red helmet.

Chief Inspector Paul Dick of Fife Police Division said: “Since Mr Clark has been reported missing we have carried out extensive inquiries but despite this we have not managed to locate him or his motorcycle.

“There have been several potential sightings of him in the West Fife area and Edinburgh which have been investigated.

“We would ask members of the public not to approach him but would ask anyone who has seen him or who has any information to please get in touch with us immediately. We would also appeal to Mr Clark himself to get in touch.

“Today we have published new images of Mr Clark in the hope that someone may recognise him.

“Please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 1487 of November 17 2020.”