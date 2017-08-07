Police have reportedly swooped on an address in Bridgefoot following the assault in Dundee’s Clatto Country Park this afternoon.

A woman has been taken to hospital after the assault.

THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED

Emergency services were called to the area shortly after 1pm and, three hours on, it remains an ongoing incident.

Jenny Moug, 59, who has lived in Rowan Place in Bridgefoot for more than 20 years, said: “It’s all happened within the last three quarters of an hour.

“At least 20 officers descended onto an address on Rowan Place.

“There were police dogs and a helicopter overhead.”

Police have cordoned off entrances to the country park and neighbouring Templeton Woods from all directions.

Dundee Ranger Service said on Facebook: “There is currently an ongoing incident at Templeton Woods and Clatto.

“Police have closed off all main entrances and are advising people to stay away until it is dealt with.”

There is currrently an ongoing incident at Templeton Woods and Clatto. Police have closed off all main entrances and are advising people to stay away until it is dealt with. Posted by Dundee Ranger Service on Monday, 7 August 2017

There are officers standing guard in Coupar Angus Road and Clatto Gardens.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fiona Inches, 44, who lives on Laird Street near to Clatto Country Park said: “There has been a police presence in the area since 1.30pm.

She added: “We’ve heard a woman has possibly been attacked. There was an area near to the play park at Clatto Woods cordoned off aswell. The police helicopter has also been flying around.”

Other witnesses to the aftermath saw police vehicles escorting an ambulance away from the scene.

The condition of the casualty is not yet known.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 1.20pm from Police Scotland to attend an incident near Clatto reservoir.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene.

“One female patient was taken to Ninewells Hospital.”

Police are set to release an update at 4.30pm.

THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED

ORIGINAL STORY