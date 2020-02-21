Man expected to appear in court in connection with break-ins at Dundee sheltered housing

A man is due to appear in court connection with two alleged break-ins at a sheltered housing complex in Dundee.

A number of police officers detained the 42-year-old man in Happyhillock yesterday morning and last night confirmed he had been charged in connection with the incidents, at Balcarres Terrace, on Tuesday and Sunday last week.

A number of police officers were witnessed at the junction with Inglefield Street shortly before 10am.

Two woman who declined to be named said they saw a man being arrested at the scene before being subsequently taken to a nearby police van.

One, who did not wish to be named, said: “Anyone living or shopping at the nearby shops won’t have been surprised by what happened here there is always something going on around here involving the police.

“As to what had happened we had no idea but we did see the guy getting searched before he was led away.”

Another man had been crossing the road towards the shopping precinct when he saw the commotion on Happyhillock Road.

He added: “I just got out of my car and there were at least five people who appeared to know the guy that was being detained by officers.

“They were quite animated but they were standing a short distance away from the guy but the police were swarmed around them.

“The whole episode must have gone on for about 15 minutes. One of the people in nearby shops said it was just another day in Happyhillock but I was quite surprised to see the volume of police that were at the scene.”

A police spokesman said: “A 42-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with break-ins at Balcarres Terrace in Dundee which occurred on Tuesday February 11 and Sunday February 16. The man is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today.”