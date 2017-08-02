A man has been detained after eight police vehicles swooped on a Dundee city centre street.

The drama unfolded on Westport just before 1pm.

One woman, who didn’t want to be named, said she had been in a nearby restaurant when the emergency services rushed into the street.

She said: “I was looking outside and saw around seven police vehicles, 10 officers, an ambulance and paramedics arrive.

“I didn’t know what had taken place but it all happened and was over very quickly.”

Council workers, who were watering hanging baskets, said that when they arrived they couldn’t get access because of the police presence.

One said: “It all happened very quickly. We could see a man getting put into the back of a police van but we didn’t see what happened leading up to that.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 12.57pm to attend an incident in Westport.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene.”

It’s understood the man was taken away from the scene in a police van, but was later taken to Ninewells Hospital.