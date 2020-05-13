Police ‘strongly’ urge people not to take part in planned mass gatherings in Dundee and Fife parks

Police have made pleas for the public to ignore an apparent mass protest against coronavirus restrictions in Dundee this weekend.

Posters circulating on social media have stated that the city’s Balgay Park and Kinbrae Park in Newport-on-Tay are to host the “largest mass gathering since the lockdown”.

Organised by a group called UK Freedom Movement, the events are being promoted on Facebook as part of a series of around 60 gatherings reportedly expected to take place across the country.

The legitimacy of the flyers has not yet been verified, but officers in Dundee have said that they have been “made aware” of these leaflets and would “strongly urge people not to take part”.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “We have been made aware of these leaflets and would strongly urge people not to take part.

“The Scottish Government’s guidance is clear – people should only leave the house for very limited purposes, for example for basic necessities, such as food and medicine, for exercise, for medical needs or travelling for work which cannot be done at home.

“Public gatherings of more than two people, with limited exceptions, are prohibited.”

The group says it is opposed to the coronavirus bill and what it brands ‘unlawful lockdown’.

Its poster says: “We say no to the coronavirus bill, no to mandatory vaccines, no to the new normal and no to the unlawful lockdown.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “In line with national guidance to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, parks in Dundee should only be used for exercise by people living nearby.

“Nobody should be meeting up with people from outwith their household, much less staging a mass gathering at a time when this virus continues to claim lives across the country.

“The rules in Scotland are clear, as is the reason for them – to save lives.

“We are aware of this flyer being circulated on social media and are in discussions with Police Scotland.”