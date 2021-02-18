Police stop vehicle being driven while missing a tyre on A9 near Perth

Police have charged a man who allegedly drove a vehicle which was missing a tyre on one of Perthshire’s busiest roads.

Officers stopped the driver on the A9 Stirling to Inverness dual carriageway near Perth on Wednesday.

The vehicle is believed to have been driven with one wheel rim completely exposed to the road.

Officers from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit charged the driver in connection with dangerous driving. A report is being submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

The vehicle has also been banned for road use.

Inspector Greg Burns of Tayside Police Division’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our officers could not believe it when they saw this vehicle yesterday. This vehicle should not have been driven in the condition it was in.

“The man put himself and other road users at huge risk by driving the car in this condition. He was missing a tyre and it is lucky that no-one was hurt.

“It is a driver’s responsibility to ensure that their vehicle is safe to drive and if it’s not, then don’t drive it.”