Police still pursuing stranger who sexually assaulted woman in her home in Dundee last year

Police are still hunting a man who forced his way into a Dundee home and sexually assaulted a woman inside, four months on.

The incident in Balunie Crescent saw a 32-year-old woman being sexually assaulted in her home as police launched an extensive investigation.

It was reported in November that more than 200 people were interviewed as officers trawled more than 100 of hours CCTV footage.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed inquiries into the incident are still ongoing after the attack took place on October 19 of last year.

Residents within the community had spoken of the “unease” which had hung over the area since the events of that day.

Detective Inspector Marc Lorente who is heading up the investigation described the incident as a “horrendous ordeal”.

Police launched a video appeal as they attempted to trace a man, who was described as wearing a black-coloured tammy style hat, a black scarf and a black tracksuit who spoke with a local accent.

The attacker forced his way into a flat in Balunie Crescent between the hours of 10.30am and 11.30am.

Speaking in the weeks after the investigation Mark Nelson, who has lived in the area for 20 years, said police were coming and going ever since the offence took place.

At the time he said: “There is still very much a feeling of unease about what happened. There are a lot of females and young families living in this street.

“People have been keeping their doors locked because of the incident.”

A police spokeswoman: “Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”