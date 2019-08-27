Police still probing man’s attempt to lure kids at Dundee playpark into car with sweets

Police Scotland is continuing to investigate an incident within a Lochee playpark this month.

A group of children were left “freaked out” after two men reportedly pulled-up in a green Vauxhall Zafira before trying to lure them with sweets.

Police revealed CCTV footage from a nearby building site showed a vehicle arriving on the scene near Foggyley Park at the time in question.

Parent Noreen Forster wanted to thank the police for their efforts in trying to investigate the matter.

She said: “There has been a bit of coverage about this matter in the press.

“If it had been done with good intention you’d think the people involved would have come forward.

“Since the incident the kids have really only been out in their own garden spaces.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed inquiries were ongoing.