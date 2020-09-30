Police still looking for missing Perthshire teen, with links to Dundee, Angus and Aberdeen, who hasnt been seen since weekend

Police are still looking for a teenager who has been missing since last weekend.

Struan McKay was last seen at an address in Coupar Angus around 6pm on Saturday September 26.

A number of friends have reached out on social media asking the 17-year-old to let people know he is safe and well.

© Police Scotland

A police spokesman said: “Struan has links to Dundee and Aberdeen, but also has a number of friends and acquaintances across Angus and Perth and Kinross.

“He is described as 5ft 10, slim build, with short bushy brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a blue and yellow boiler suit, blue jeans, and workboots.

“If you have seen or heard from Struan since Saturday evening or have any other information that could assist us in tracing him, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Our reference is incident September 28.”