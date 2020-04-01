Wednesday, April 1st 2020 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Dundee

Police step up efforts to trace missing man Allan Smeaton in Dundee grassland

by Jon Brady
April 1, 2020, 3:31 pm Updated: April 1, 2020, 4:49 pm
© DC ThomsonOfficers seen heading for the area known as Tarzan's Island in Whitfield.
Officers seen heading for the area known as Tarzan's Island in Whitfield.
Send us a story

Police in Dundee have stepped up their efforts to trace missing man Allan Smeaton following reports of a potential sighting.

Several police vehicles were parked at The Elms and surrounding streets in Whitfield.

Around half a dozen officers were seen descending into the area of woodland known as Tarzan’s Island to carry out a search.

A helicopter was brought in to assist with the search and police were also seen in common garden areas between properties that look onto the area.

It is understood that a new sighting was reported of 49-year-old Mr Smeaton, who was last seen at around 2.45am on Saturday at Ballindean Place in Douglas.

‘We are really concerned’: Police in Dundee issue renewed appeal for information after man, 49, reported missing

The missing man is described as white, 5ft 7in, of slim build and with short grey/white hair.

He was last seen wearing a light beige fleece, blue hooded top, blue jeans and light blue trainers.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed the activity was related to the search for Mr Smeaton.

© DC Thomson
Several police vehicles were parked on The Elms.