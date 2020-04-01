Police step up efforts to trace missing man Allan Smeaton in Dundee grassland

Police in Dundee have stepped up their efforts to trace missing man Allan Smeaton following reports of a potential sighting.

Several police vehicles were parked at The Elms and surrounding streets in Whitfield.

Around half a dozen officers were seen descending into the area of woodland known as Tarzan’s Island to carry out a search.

A helicopter was brought in to assist with the search and police were also seen in common garden areas between properties that look onto the area.

It is understood that a new sighting was reported of 49-year-old Mr Smeaton, who was last seen at around 2.45am on Saturday at Ballindean Place in Douglas.

The missing man is described as white, 5ft 7in, of slim build and with short grey/white hair.

He was last seen wearing a light beige fleece, blue hooded top, blue jeans and light blue trainers.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed the activity was related to the search for Mr Smeaton.