Police step up efforts to trace missing man Allan Smeaton in Dundee grassland

Police in Dundee have stepped up their efforts to trace missing man Allan Smeaton following reports of a potential sighting.
Several police vehicles were parked at The Elms and surrounding streets in Whitfield.
Around half a dozen officers were seen descending into the area of woodland known as Tarzan’s Island to carry out a search.
A helicopter was brought in to assist with the search and police were also seen in common garden areas between properties that look onto the area.
It is understood that a new sighting was reported of 49-year-old Mr Smeaton, who was last seen at around 2.45am on Saturday at Ballindean Place in Douglas.
‘We are really concerned’: Police in Dundee issue renewed appeal for information after man, 49, reported missing
The missing man is described as white, 5ft 7in, of slim build and with short grey/white hair.
He was last seen wearing a light beige fleece, blue hooded top, blue jeans and light blue trainers.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed the activity was related to the search for Mr Smeaton.