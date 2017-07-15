Police have stepped up patrols at a Dundee nature reserve after a topless man carried out a sex attack.

The incident took place at the Miley wildlife reserve, near Harefield Road in Lochee.

A woman is believed to have been walking along the path when she was approached by a man, who banged into her and then sexually assaulted her.

Police say the victim was not hurt but has been left “shocked” by the attack.

The suspect is described as being aged between 17-25, 5ft 10in and of stocky build with broad shoulders.

He is understood to have had no clothing on his top half and a red top tied around his waist at the time.

He was also wearing dark coloured tracksuit bottoms, white trainers and a two-tone coloured baseball cap.

Dog walker Tim McCullum, 73, who uses the path almost every day, said he couldn’t believe a woman had been subjected to an assault in the leafy area.

He said: “I use this path nearly every day to walk my dog. To think something like this could happen during the day is shocking.

“It would make me think about using it again but you can’t let people like that win.

“It’s awful that someone would think to do this.”

Anne Martin, 62, a resident of nearby Harefield Road, said: “I’ve lived here for the best part of 20 years and never heard anything like it.

“It’s such a lovely little hidden part of Lochee.

“For someone to come along and tarnish it like this is disgusting. I feel for the poor woman involved and I hope she is OK.”

Dog walker Jack West, 64, has been walking dogs down the trail for years.

He said: “It’s terrible that something like that has happened here.

“I know a lot of the people who come walking down here and we all use the route quite regularly.

“I think some women can be quite nervous walking down here alone and I can’t blame them for that. I wouldn’t be surprised if people feel unsafe walking here now.”

Police are appealing for another woman who is believed to have been cycling in the area at the time of the attack around 3.50pm on Wednesday to come forward. She is described as in her 60s, with long grey or silver hair, tied back in a long braid.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting CR/18132/17 or speak to any police officer.