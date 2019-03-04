Police station celebrates 30 years of serving Dundee public

A Dundee police station is celebrating turning 30 with a day of events.

Longhaugh Police Station officially opened on March 3 1989, offering the community and officers a purpose-built office in Fintry.

Tomorrow will see the station open to members of the public, as well as the return of retired officers who have served the North East community over the last three decades.

Locality Inspector Chris Boath, who has worked at Longhaugh for three years, said although the day will be a happy celebration, the event will be tinged with sadness following the death of well-liked councillor Brian Gordon – who had been due to join celebrations.

Inspector Boath said: “There will be lots of fun activities for children and adults at tomorrow’s event, including the chance to sit in a command vehicle, the children can have their fingerprints taken, adults can take part in an ’80s quiz and, of course, enjoy a cup of tea and a biscuit with community officers.

“Councillor Brian Gordon was a strong supporter of the police and Longhaugh station. We were all very sad to hear he had passed away and he will be sorely missed.

“Events like tomorrow’s celebration are important. They remind us to look back on the past to see where we have come from as we move on into the future.”

Una Duncan, 61, is a police support staff worker, who was the first employee to work at the station when it opened in November 1988.

She is still an “invaluable” member of staff, according to the officers who work with her and she will be at the party.

Una said: “I’ve been here since the start and have seen lots of people come and go. It will be great to see a lot of the retired officers. Longhaugh station is really like one big family.”

The party starts at 11.30am and will run until 2.30pm.