Police statement after young woman’s death

A woman died in hospital after emergency services had rushed to her aid in North Muirton, Perth

Police confirmed a 29-year-old woman had died after being taken to Perth Royal Infirmary on Friday night.

Detective Chief Inspector Suzanne Smith said: “We have been carrying out an investigation into the woman’s death and we are fully satisfied that there are no suspicious circumstances.

“As with all sudden deaths, a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

“I would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding while officers carried out the investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman at this sad time.”