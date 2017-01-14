Two of Police Scotland’s smallest recruits were sniffing out trouble at the Overgate in Dundee as they carried out drugs scanning training with their handlers.

Police constables Mike Keenan and Magnus McGarry took police dogs Dee and Eddie along to the shopping centre — to a “positive response” from the public.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A big thank you to members of the public who showed great interest in our training and the positive response.

“Thanks also goes to the Overgate staff for their co-operation with this training.”

Pictured above during the Overgate training session is PC McGarry and PC Keenan with Eddie and Dee.