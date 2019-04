Two men are awaiting sentence after admitting to being involved in dealing cocaine.

Ray Burke, of Leith Walk, and Graeme Davidson, of Balgarthno Road, admitted being concerned in the supply of the class A drug between March 13 2016 and August 11 2017 at Balgarthno Road.

The pair, both 29, were snared after traces of Burke’s DNA and cocaine were found in mixers with police also finding drug dealing-related texts on their phones.

Sentence was deferred until May 8 for reports.