Police have branded the break-ins to homes of elderly Dundee residents as “despicable”.
The thefts happened in the Hilltown area overnight on Sunday into Monday morning.
Officers have refused to rule out a link between two break-ins. A woman is being sought in connection with the raids, believing the culprit sneaked into the homes of the elderly victims.
The thefts took place in a home on Church Street and neighbouring Main Street.
A couple disturbed the crook in their property on Church Street. She then made off with a Samsung tablet, jewellery and cash among other items.
A 90-year-old man had a metal box containing medication and a jar of coffee taken from his home on Main Street.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland told the Tele: “We would not rule out the possibility that they are linked”.
Police Constable Colin McKenzie, of the Community Investigation Unit, pleaded with anyone for information to come forward.
He said: “These are despicable crimes, targeting as they did the vulnerable elderly within their own homes within a sheltered housing complex.
“I would urge members of the public to provide us with information which would help us to identify the woman responsible for these crimes. I would ask taxi drivers or delivery drivers to think of any person meeting the description that they may have seen walking about the streets.
He added:“Whilst these crimes are rare and members of the public should not be unduly alarmed, I would urge them to review their safety precautions. In particular, outer doors should always be locked overnight.”
“We would like to speak with a woman who is described as aged 25 to 29-years-old, around 5ft 6in tall, thin build and with dark hair held in a bun at the rear.”
“Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact TaysideDivision on 101 quoting CR/10201/17 or speak to any police officer. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”