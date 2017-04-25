Police have branded the break-ins to homes of elderly Dundee residents as “despicable”.

The thefts happened in the Hilltown area overnight on Sunday into Monday morning.

Officers have refused to rule out a link between two break-ins. A woman is being sought in connection with the raids, believing the culprit sneaked into the homes of the elderly victims.

The thefts took place in a home on Church Street and neighbouring Main Street.

A couple disturbed the crook in their property on Church Street. She then made off with a Samsung tablet, jewellery and cash among other items.

A 90-year-old man had a metal box containing medication and a jar of coffee taken from his home on Main Street.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland told the Tele: “We would not rule out the possibility that they are linked”.

Police Constable Colin McKenzie, of the Community Investigation Unit, pleaded with anyone for information to come forward.

He said: “These are despicable crimes, targeting as they did the vulnerable elderly within their own homes within a sheltered housing complex.

“I would urge members of the public to provide us with information which would help us to identify the woman responsible for these crimes. I would ask taxi drivers or delivery drivers to think of any person meeting the description that they may have seen walking about the streets.