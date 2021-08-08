Police should face charges over death of Sheku Bayoh claims new Lord Advocate

Police Scotland should face charges over the death of Sheku Bayoh in Kirkcaldy in 2015, according to Scotland’s new chief prosecutor.

Dorothy Bain, has written a new report demanding police face charges.

An article in the Sunday Mail states that the new Lord Advocate, sworn in last week, signed off a Victim’s Right to Review (VRR) on behalf of the tragic dad’s family after her predecessor James Wolffe failed to act.

Failings

In a report she wrote before she took over her new role, Ms Bain highlighted a litany of failings in the decision not to prosecute the officers involved and also Police Scotland as an institution.

Father-of-two Sheku was found to have 23 injuries including a broken rib and gashes to his head after he was restrained by up to nine officers in the street.

The death of the 31-year-old gas engineer, who was originally from Sierra Leone but had lived in Fife since the 1990s, sparked a major crisis for Police Scotland and the Crown Office.

Bain has now been forced to recuse herself from a judge-led public inquiry into the incident as a result of her work fighting the victim’s corner.

Decision must be reversed

The Sunday Mail article claims the VRR – drafted by Bain and sent to Wolffe in 2019 – argues the decision not to prosecute should be reversed on the grounds:

– Police officers involved potentially broke the law by using unnecessary and unreasonable force.

– The officers may have perverted the course of justice by giving untrue statements after the incident.

– There was a strong public interest in the prosecution of Police Scotland under the Corporate Manslaughter and Corporate Homicide Act or health and safety legislation.

Restraint was unsafe

Extracts from the document state: “When one has regard to the whole circumstances of the case, the eyewitness testimony and the pathology evidence it is clear that there are good grounds for asserting that the manner and method of restraint used was inherently unsafe and caused or at least contributed to the death of Mr Bayoh.”

The report says it is “clear on the evidence that the use of force has been unlawful”.

It outlines how officers with a combined weight “greater than 40 stone” placed themselves on a vulnerable area of Sheku’s upper torso.

It concluded that this would have restricted his breathing and produced a “serious and life-threatening degree of asphyxia”.

The document adds: “Before Mr Bayoh came into contact with the police he was alive and walking along the road.

“He was then physically restrained by a method that carries with it a foreseeable risk of death.

“Immediately after his restraint was effected he was dead. All of this happened within a period of under five minutes.”

Family demand case be re-opened

Just weeks before Bain was appointed, Sheku’s family wrote to the Crown Office demanding for his case be reopened in the wake of George Floyd’s death in America.

Sheku’s sister Kadi Johnson said: “We are asking for due and urgent consideration to be given to this letter as it is our last hope that the Scottish legal system will deliver justice for all.”

A public inquiry opened in November but as yet no evidence sessions have been held as a result of the Covid pandemic.