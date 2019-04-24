Police set to up patrols to curb youth disorder in Broughty Ferry

Police patrols have been upped in Broughty Ferry after the sunny weather brought more youth disorder to the area.

Plain-clothed officers will also be deployed, with business owners forced to call in officers over the weekend.

Police confirmed they had attended a shop, understood to be Subway, on Brook Street at around 6pm on Friday after reports of youths being a nuisance in the fast food restaurant.

It is believed that a group of youths took a chair from outside the sandwich shop and threw it into the harbour.

Now Councillor Craig Duncan, pictured right, has confirmed, after consultation with the force, that more officers will be deployed in the coming weeks and months in the hope of stopping any instances of disruption or vandalism.

He said: “The police are on the case. They will also be doing plain clothes patrols.

“They might make use of the mobile CCTV van. It’s got quite a range on it.

“This is the time to really crack down on it. One of the things I mentioned to the police is I’m keen that we install more CCTV in the central part of Broughty Ferry.”

Last week, organisations in the Ferry warned of potential “pandemonium” at the beach after a spate of vandalism in the area.

Coastwatch Tay and Ye Amphibious Ancients Bathing Association (YeAABA) both raised concerns following an incident in which youngsters scaled the swimming group’s premises.

Business owners and members of the public have welcomed the idea of increased police patrols.

Elaine Donald, manager of the Greggs store on Brook Street, said: “It would be a good idea to have police patrols.

“We’ve had a bit of hassle with young people who just wouldn’t leave last week after we shut the doors at 5pm. They wouldn’t go when they were asked.

“They were congregating outside.

“We’ve had them throwing eggs at the shop in the past.

“We have school kids coming in for lunch and 99% of them are fine.

“I think the police patrols will help, especially if it’s plain clothes.

“It will be reassuring.”

Speaking about the YeAABA sheds that were damaged last week, Joyce McIntosh, life president of the group, said: “You can’t be down there all the time, you can’t expect police to be down there all the time. I think something has to be done before the summer.

“It’s not as if it’s just a handful, there’s squads of them, that’s quite intimidating. Dundee now is becoming really popular with all the things we have, people are going to come down to little hamlets like this.

“What else can you do for the young people?”

Helen Thomson 71, who visits the Ferry every day to take her grandkids to school, said: “More police are always a good idea.

“They would be more likely to catch the ruffians in street clothes.

“I used to work down here. In the summer it was a nightmare.”

Anne Clark, 74, from Barnhill reckons increased police presence could only be good thing. She said: “I do think it would be a good idea.

“I think I would feel safe.

“You never see police any more.”